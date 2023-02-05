February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1945 – The first Kazakh Conservatory opens doors in Almaty city.
2010 – The book ‘Legendary Batyr’ dedicated to the Soviet Hero, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, legendary military leader and writer Baurzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow.
2010 – Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, inaugurates the Kazakh-Norwegian Employment Assistance Center SYSLAB in the city of Astana.
2014 – Three Embassies of Kazakhstan are unveiled in Addis Ababa, Mexico City, and Kuwait City to strengthen diplomatic relations.
2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is ranked 89th in the FIDE rankings.
2014 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is entrusted to lead the United Nation Academic Impact in sustainable development.
2015 – The special issue of the daily economic newspaper Dünya about the achievements of Kazakhstan is released in Turkiye.
2017 – The office of the Turkish industrial zone Ostim is unveiled in the Ontustik industrial zone building in Shymkent city.
2020 – The first meeting of the Youth Council, the advisory and consultative body under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, takes places in the Kazakh capital.