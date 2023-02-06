February 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of February.

NAMES

Public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1952 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Russian Academy of Management. Throughout his professional career, he held posts in the Government of the Kazakh SSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan – from Vice Minister of Transport and Telecommunications to akim (governor) of Karaganda region. He also was the Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2013 and 2017.

Kazakhstani director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and member of the USSR Union of Cinematographerswas born in 1955 in Taldykorgan region. He graduated from the Moscow State Historical and Archive Institute and the Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography. He produced the first Kazakh TV dramas, namely Sarancha (Locust), Perekryostok (Crossroads) and feature films Vozdushnyi Potselui (Air Kiss), Bakhyt. Pervaya Krov (Bakhyt. First Blood), Fara, etc.

Statesman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1960 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Central Asian University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He became the deputy of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012. He was re-elected in January 2021 to become the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security.

Representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, major-generalwas born in 1961 in East Kazakhstan region. Since 2016 he has been serving as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy akim (governor) of Abai regionwas born in 1967 in Semey. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Kazakh State Law Academy. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2022, he was the akim (head) of Beskaragai district in East Kazakhstan region.

Head of the inner policy department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1978 in Kentau. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. He served as the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan prior to being appointed to his recent post in February 2022.

Director General of the Republican Center of E-Health of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1980 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University. He served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Information Technologies» prior to taking up his recent post in June 2021.