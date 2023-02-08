February 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 8.

EVENTS

2005- The first International Court of Arbitration is founded in the Republic of Kazakhstan and governed by its laws «On the court of arbitration» and «On international commercial arbitration».

2006 – A badge of honor «Honorary Engineering Worker» is instituted in the Republic of Kazakhstan to honor the workers who make contribution to the development of the country's engineering sector and those actively participating in qualified personnel training.

2007 – A documentary about living legend and great Kazakh singer Bibigul Tulegenova is released as part of the ‘Golden Names of Kazakhstan’ series.

2010 – A commemorative silver coin of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘Chingizkhan’ is named the Best Historical Coin at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

2012 – The Berlin Eurasian Club dialogue platform established to discuss a wide range of socio-political issues between Kazakhstan, Germany and the European Union is unveiled in Berlin.

2012 – Almaty hosts the first meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA). The event brings together representatives of foreign and defense ministries of 15 countries.

2015- Kazakhstani veteran speed skater Vladimir Kostin sets a new world record in +35 age group by finishing the distance of 3,000 meters in 3:57.49 at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada.

2016 - The Business Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran gathers in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

2017 - Kazakhstani female boxers debut at the Golden Girl boxing tournament in Borås, Sweden. They haul 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals at the event.

2017– The Closing Ceremony of the 28th World Winter University Games 2017 takes place in Almaty city. Kazakhstan is ranked 2nd in the overall medal standing with 11 gold, 6 silver and 17 bronze medals.

2021 – The 7,000-seat Turkestan Arena Stadium is granted the UEFA classification.

2022 – The Military Medicine Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan gets the accreditation of IQAA.