    08:00, 08 February 2023 | GMT +6

    February 8. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of February.


    Ruslan Dalenov(1975) – well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ex-Minister of National Economy, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (since 2021).


    Madiyar Menilbekov (1978) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates.


