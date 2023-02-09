February 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 9.

EVENTS

1925 – The capital of the Kazakh Autonomous Republic within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic is transferred from Orenburg to Kyzyl-Orda (Kyzylorda). Later in 1927, Alma-Ata is named the Kazakh capital.

1985 – The Kazakhstan Writers Union institutes the Mukagali Makatayev Prize in honor of the well-known Kazakh Soviet poet and writer.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Protocol on the establishment of relations is inked in Almaty.

2000– Mukagali Makatayev is awarded the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the sphere of literature, arts and architecture posthumously for his collection of poems titled ‘Amanat’.

2011 – Brussels hosts the Conference ‘Kazakhstan: Freedom of the Media and Civil Society’ organized by Poland’s Fund «Open Dialogue» with the support of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament at the European Parliament headquarters.

2017 – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen, who rose to stardom thanks to ‘Singer’ reality show in China, tops the country’s rating of the 10 most popular show biz stars.

2019 - The youth cultural and educational center Abai is inaugurated at the University of Linguistics and Technology in Świecie, Poland.

2021– The International Turkish Academy hosts the event ‘Bright star of East’ to declare the Year of Alisher Navoi, the great thinker and poet.

2022 – Deputy faction «Jana Qazaqstan» is set up at the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis.

2022 – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign the agreement to create the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Council.