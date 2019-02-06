Fed Cup: Kazakhstan clinches win over Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Tennis Team has already secured a win in the Fed Cup clash vs. Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva confidently won their matches. At the start of the tournament, Diyas beat Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Defeating Nudnida Luangnam in two sets, Putintseva marked a decisive end to the clash. Then, there will be a doubles game, which will be of no tournament value.

In the next match, the Kazakh athletes will face India. It will take place on February 8.

It should be mentioned that the winner of Subgroup A (Kazakhstan, India, Thailand) will play vs. the best of Subgroup A (China, Korea, Indonesia, and Oceania). They will play to secure a berth at the World Group II playoffs.