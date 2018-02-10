EN
    17:14, 10 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Fed Cup: Kazakhstan loses play-off berth after loss to Japan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After thrashing China 3-0 in the final encounter of Pool A, Team Kazakhstan continued its fight for the 2018 Fed Cup World Group II play-offs berth, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In order to advance to the World Group play-offs, the Kazakh squad had to eliminate the winner of the Pool B - Japan.

    World №55 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost the first rubber to Kurumi Nara in a tough fight 5-7, 4-6.

    Then, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva managed to even the score against Nao Hibino.

    The fate of the World Cup play-offs berth was decided in the doubles rubber.

    Sadly, Diyas and Putintseva were stunned by Japanese duo Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya who propelled Japan into the World Cup play-offs stage.

