Federation of Trade Unions elects new first deputy chair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The session of Trade Unions Federation's executive committee today unanimously elected Birzhan Nurymbetov first deputy chair of FTU.

In different years, Birzhan Nurymbetov served as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister. From June 2015 to January 2017 he held the position of the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development. From March 2017 to this appointment, Birzhan Nurymbetov served as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection.