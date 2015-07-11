Federer beats Murray for Djokovic final

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Seven-time champion Roger Federer demolished local hero Andy Murray in straight sets at the semifinals of Wimbledon to set up a final showdown against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

The 33-year-old Federer won 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 over the 2013 champion Murray to reach his 10th Wimbledon final. The Swiss struck 56 winners against just 11 unforced errors, and 20 aces. Federer said, "Definitely one of the best matches I've played in my career. The first set, I don't remember point by point, but it was definitely really, really solid." Murray admitted that he was totally outplayed, "That's definitely the best he served against me." The final is a rematch of the 2014 decider which extended almost four hours and brought Federer to tears at the trophy presentation. "I'm just happy personally for myself to be back in a final," Federer said. "Whoever that's going to be against, it's always a big occasion. That it's Novak, the world No. 1, it obviously adds something extra." Djokovic, also the winner in 2011, defeated France's 21st seed Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory in two hours 21 minutes, Xinhua informs. The Serb said after the match, "I am definitely living the dream right now, playing on the most famous tennis court in the world. I have a great responsibility to play well here, because if you look at the names of the legends who won Wimbledon it is a great honor and privilege to be out there." Of Sunday's final, he said: "Roger is one of the people that made me a better player. He helped me understand what I need to do to become a better player and to win against him and win Grand Slam trophies. "He's so good and so consistent. He is the greatest ever. There's not enough praise for what he does. This is where he plays his best tennis I think. It's probably going to be the biggest challenge I can have."