Federer gets job done against Berdych, sails to Wimbledon final for 11th time

LONDON. KAZINFORM Swiss Roger Federer edged Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the final at Wimbledon, EFE reports.

The 35-year-old Federer needed two hours and 18 minutes, and two match points to get the job done against Berdych, who was seeking his second final at Wimbledon, after losing in 2010 to Spanish Rafael Nadal.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Federer missed his 4-2 lead in the first set, and could have paid for it, as Berdych broke back, though the Swiss managed to win the tiebreak.

Berdych had one break point in hand, half of what he offered Federer, both players held their serve through the second set, and again the 18-time Grand Slam champion clinched it in the tiebreak.

Just one break in the third set was all Federer needed to sail into his 11th final at the All England club, eyeing his record-breaking eighth title at Wimbledon, and record-extending 19th Grand Slam title.

The 2017 Australian Open champion Federer is now set to play in the final against Croatian Marin Cilic, who got the better of American Sam Querrey earlier.