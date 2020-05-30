Federer tops Forbes’ 2020 list of highest-paid athletes

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Swiss tennis player Roger Federer became the highest-paid athlete in the world with $106.3 million in pre-tax earnings over the last 12 months, according to Forbes business magazine.

Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes for 2020 was published on Friday as Federer became the first tennis player to top the list since 1990, Anadolu Agency reports.





Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi follow the 38-year-old tennis player with $105 million and $104 million earnings, respectively.





Forbes obtained the figures with the earnings include all money, salaries and bonuses gained between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.





Top ten in the Forbes' world's 100 highest-paid athletes list are as follows:

1. Roger Federer $106.3 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo $105 million

3. Lionel Messi $104 million

4. Neymar $95.5 million

5. LeBron James $88.2 million

6. Stephen Curry $74.4 million

7. Kevin Durant $63.9 million

8. Tiger Woods $62.3 million

9. Kirk Cousins $60.5 million

10. Carson Wentz $59.1 million