EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 30 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Federer tops Forbes’ 2020 list of highest-paid athletes

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Swiss tennis player Roger Federer became the highest-paid athlete in the world with $106.3 million in pre-tax earnings over the last 12 months, according to Forbes business magazine.

    Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes for 2020 was published on Friday as Federer became the first tennis player to top the list since 1990, Anadolu Agency reports.


    Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi follow the 38-year-old tennis player with $105 million and $104 million earnings, respectively.


    Forbes obtained the figures with the earnings include all money, salaries and bonuses gained between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.


    Top ten in the Forbes' world's 100 highest-paid athletes list are as follows:

    1. Roger Federer $106.3 million

    2. Cristiano Ronaldo $105 million

    3. Lionel Messi $104 million

    4. Neymar $95.5 million

    5. LeBron James $88.2 million

    6. Stephen Curry $74.4 million

    7. Kevin Durant $63.9 million

    8. Tiger Woods $62.3 million

    9. Kirk Cousins $60.5 million

    10. Carson Wentz $59.1 million


    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!