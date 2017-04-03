Federer wins third title in Miami, defeating Spain's Nadal

MIAMI. KAZINFORM Roger Federer on Sunday won his third ATP World Masters 1,000 tourney at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida, once again defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 34 minutes, Kazinform has learnt from EFE ..

The Spaniard this year has lost all three of his confrontations with the Swiss champ, including the Australian Open final.

"I'm moving up in the (Emirates ATP Rankings) and I just want to stay healthy," Federer told ESPN after the match.



"When I'm healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this. That's why taking a break and resting during the clay season and focusing on Roland Garros, the grass and the hard courts after that is best. It would be great to be No. 1 again, but it's a long way away," the No. 4-ranked star added.



Nadal had the chance to break Federer's serve three times in the first set, but he was not able to accomplish that task, although Federer managed to do so to his rival in the eighth game, going up at that point 5-3 and then taking the final game.



In the second set, the 35-year-old Federer - the player who has been in the best form on the international circuit, garnering three titles so far this year - gained the advantage in the seventh game and then went up 5-4, after which Nadal was unable to recover, losing his fifth final in Miami, having gone down to defeat in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2014.



"He looked good from the get-go," Federer said of Nadal after the match. "He was playing big tennis, stepping in and doing all the right things. A bit more luck on his side and the wrong decisions by me at that moment (with the score 3-3) and it could have turned very quickly. It was a very intense first set."



Federer fired 30 winners, 18 of them in the first set, against his adversary, who suffered from the effects of the high 75 percent humidity and 28 C (82 F) heat, a situation that several times almost resulted in his racket escaping his sweaty hands.



Federer had defeated Nick Kyrgios in a three-hour semi-final duel on Friday, after winning the title at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

The Swiss champion pocketed $1,175,505 in prize money for Sunday's win and Nadal received $573,680.