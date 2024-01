Federer, Wozniacki reach third round in Australian Open

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Defending champions Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer reached the third round in Australian Open.

Defending champion Roger Federer beat Dan Evans 3-0 (7-6, 7-6, 6-3) on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Federer will play American Taylor Fritz in the third round.

Wozniacki also reached the third round with a 6-1, 6-3 straight-set win over Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

She will face either Russia's Maria Sharapova or Sweden Rebecca Peterson on Friday.