    08:14, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Female driver to blame for fatal road accident in Kostanay

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A road accident reportedly claimed lives of two people in Kostanay on Tuesday (August 25).

    According to reports, a female driver was leaving Kostanay city in her Audi car on Tuesday evening. A truck rammed into her vehicle and dragged it several meters into a ditch. Witnesses confirmed that paramedics and emergency crew had arrived at the scene within minutes of the accident. Police say that it is the Audi driver who is to blame for the car crash.

