Female hit-and-run driver injures 9yo in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A female driver has hit a girl aged 9 and fled the scene.

The driver, born in 1990, was detained one hour later. Her dark "Niva" had specific defects, Kazinform refers to Alau TV channel. The accident involving a pedestrian girl occurred on August 23 in Kostanay city. Eyewitnesses claim that the accident occurred at a crosswalk. "Niva" hit a girl and left leaving the teenager on the roadway. The child was hospitalized in serious condition. Causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.