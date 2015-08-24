EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:51, 24 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Female hit-and-run driver injures 9yo in Kostanay

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A female driver has hit a girl aged 9 and fled the scene.

    The driver, born in 1990, was detained one hour later. Her dark "Niva" had specific defects, Kazinform refers to Alau TV channel. The accident involving a pedestrian girl occurred on August 23 in Kostanay city. Eyewitnesses claim that the accident occurred at a crosswalk. "Niva" hit a girl and left leaving the teenager on the roadway. The child was hospitalized in serious condition. Causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Kostanay region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!