Ferry complex in Kuryk port to start operation this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin has made a working trip to Mangystau region where he checked the implementation of projects on transport infrastructure development within Nurly Zhol program.

Mr. Mamin inspected "Borzhakty-Yersay" railway with the length of 15 kilometers and the construction of facilities at the site.

It should be noted that the new railway was put into temporary operation in June 2015. It opened labor movement in the direction of the construction site of a ferry complex in Kuryk port on the Caspian Sea.

The design capacity of the ferry complex is 4 million tons of cargo per year. The complex is designed to transfer grain, petroleum products, fertilizers, chemicals and other goods to neighboring Caspian states.

According to the press-service of the company, the new port and the railway line "Borzhakty - Yersai" will provide multimodal transportation of goods which will significantly increase the transit traffic and export potential of the country.

The ferry complex in Kuryk port is planned to be commissioned in December 2016.