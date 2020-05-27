Fervent heat and dust storm to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 28 mercury will rise as high as to 41 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda region. High wind accompanied by dust storm will also hit the region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region on May 28-29 with thunderstorms and squalls predicted locally. It may also hail. Strong wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.