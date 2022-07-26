Fervent heat and rains forecast in Kazakhstan July 26
Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern and eastern areas of Ulytau region.
Fervent heat will grip Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan regions, southern areas of Kostanay, Karaganda regions and piedmont areas of Almaty region in the daytime.
Extreme heat is forecast during daylight hours for most areas of Almaty region, for western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, for northern and eastern areas of Zhambyl region.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +15+17°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.
Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.
Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +24+26°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime.