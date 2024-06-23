Fervent heat and showers forecast in parts of Kazakhstan June 23

Inclement weather is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 23. Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the country. Heavy downpour, squall and hail are expected in western Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, fervent heat will grip Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

High fire danger is predicted in Aktobe, Almaty, north and east of Ulytau, north of Abai, west and center of Karaganda, north and center of West Kazakhstan, west of Akmola, south of East Kazakhstan, west and northeast of Mangistau, north and east of Zhetysu, east and center of Pavlodar, and west of Atyrau.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, north of Almaty, Ulytau, south of West Kazakhstan, west and south of Aktobe, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai, east of Zhetysu, north, southeast and center of Mangistau regions.