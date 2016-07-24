EN
    10:00, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat expected in S Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Meteorologists predict that fog and hail may hit some regions of the country as well. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will descend on North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and Karaganda regions.

    Chances of hail are high in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong heat will grip Almaty, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

