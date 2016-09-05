Fervent heat expected in southern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted in most regions of the country on Sep 5. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northern and south-western regions only. Wind speed will increase in some areas. Fog is expected in northern regions at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, foggy weather is forecast in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions at night and in the morning. Daytime wind will increase to 15-20 m per s. Some areas will be hit by thunderstorms.



Gusts of wind in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will reach 15-20 m per s.



Fervent heat is forecast for Almaty region.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions, in most parts of Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, in some areas of East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola regions.