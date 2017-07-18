Fervent heat forecast for 5 regions of Kazakhstan on July 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that disturbed weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of rain, thunderstorm, hail, stiff wind and fog will be high across Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Hail is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog early in the morning.



Fervent heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Almaty regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions and in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.