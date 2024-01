ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that fervent heat will torment Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Mercury is set to go up to +30, 38°C on June 13-15 across Kazakhstan.



At the same time, rains and thunderstorms will hit some areas of the country.



Occasional rains and thunderstorms are forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on June 15.