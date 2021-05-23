Fervent heat, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan May 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mets predict that weather without precipitation will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 23-25 mps in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. 15-20 mps wind will whip through Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to parts of Atyrau, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorm may hit Turkestan and Zhambyl regions. Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar region.

Scorching heat will grip Mangistau, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is set to persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions.