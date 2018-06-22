EN
    Fervent heat heading to W Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of fervent heat that will grip Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Although cool and moist air masses from northern regions of Western Siberia have made a comeback to Kazakhstan recently, western Kazakhstan will see fervent heat of 32-37°C and even 40-43°C on June 23-25. It will be caused by waves of warm air from Iran.

    However, most regions of Kazakhstan will observe occasional rains, strong bleak wind, hail and drop in temperature.

