Fervent heat in W Kazakhstan to subside

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that fervent heat that gripped western Kazakhstan for the past month will ease off in the coming days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the anticyclone which caused abnormal heat in western Kazakhstan will subside in the next three days under the influence of the cyclone shifting from the European part of Russia. Western Kazakhstan will see occasional rains with thunderstorms, gusty wind and cooler temperature on July 3-5.



As the anticyclone will head to the east, hot and dry weather will descend on northern, central and southern Kazakhstan.



Daily temperatures will go as high as +30, +35°C in those areas. Mercury will go to +37, +41°C in southern and central Kazakhstan.



Rainy weather will persist in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan.