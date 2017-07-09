EN
    15:17, 09 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat likely to cause mudslide in Almaty region

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty region is still on mudslide alert, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The mudslide alert will persist on July 9-10 in the mountainous areas of Almaty region due to excessive heat that gripped the region this week.

    Mercury went up to 45-50°C across the region.

    Guests and residents of the region are highly recommended to exercise caution when venturing into the mountainous areas.

     

     

    Almaty region
