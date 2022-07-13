Fervent heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 13
Western and southwestern regions only will see no precipitation today.
Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, and in the western, central parts of Kostanay region.
Fervent heat is expected in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.
Extreme heatwave will grip Mangistau region, southern areas of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, +16+18°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime, wind speed 3-8m/s.
Almaty: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +17+19°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 13m/s.
Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, +18+20°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime, wind speed 8-13m/s.