TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:35, 20 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat, strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northern, eastern and western regions only. Sunn. Hail is possible in some areas of northern and eastern regions with fog to blanket northern Kazakhstan in the morning and at night. Strong wind is forecast as well, Kazhdyromet says.

    According to meteorologists, wind speed in Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will rise to 15-20mps. Hail is expected in Akmola , East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.


    Extremely hot weather is predicted in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions in the daytime. Heatwave will grip Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.


    High fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
