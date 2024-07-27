EN
    08:30, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat, strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 27

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Unstable weather will dominate across Kazakhstan due to the cyclone and fronts caused by it, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     According to Kazhydromet, most parts of the country will experience scorching heat.

    Rain and thunderstorm, as well as gusting wind will hit Petropavlovsk, Pavlodar, Aktau and Karaganda.  

    Astana - partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed at 9-14 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 15-20 meters per second, nighttime temperatures at +14+16°C, daytime temperatures at +24+26°C .

    Almaty - partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed at 3-8 meters per second, nighttime temperatures at +23+25°C, daytime temperatures at +36+38°C .

    Shymkent -  partly sunny, no rain, wind speed at 5-10 meters per second, +21+23°C at night, +36+38°C during daylight hours. 

    Fire danger level remains high in some regions.  

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
