Fervent heat to descend on Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the west, northwest and east of the country will be under the influence of atmospheric fronts accompanied by occasional showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind, squall, and hail.

According to Kazhydromet, scorching heat will torment Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, parts of North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail and squall will be high in West Kazakhstan region.



Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.