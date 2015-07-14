Fervent heat to descend on Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extreme heat is set to grip six regions of Kazakhstan this week.

Fervent heat - +40°C, +43°C is expected in Karaganda and Zhambyl regions on July 14-18. It will also persist till the end of this week in Almaty region. Mercury will go up to +46°C in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions from 14 through 17 July. Meteorologists predict that East Kazakhstan region will be tormented by strong heat (+40°, +43°C) on July 18-20 as well.