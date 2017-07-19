Fervent heat to descend on S Kazakhstan in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fair weather with some clouds is expected in southern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. However, Kazhydromet warns that fervent head is heading to that part of the country. Meteorologists predict that mercury will go up to +30, +38°C and even to +41°C on July 22.

Northern Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will be under the influence of rainy weather. Occasional rains, gusty wind and hail are forecast for northern part of the country.



Partly cloudy weather, occasional rains and wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps will hit Astana city on July 20-22. Chances of hail will be high on July 22-21. Mercury will go down to +9, +12°C at night and up to +24, 27°C at daytime.



As for Almaty, partly cloudy weather without precipitation will descend on the city on July 20-22. Mercury will go down to +18, +21°C at night and up to +31, +33°C at daytime.