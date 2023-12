NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is in effect in Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions tomorrow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Temperature will rise to +42°C in Kyzylorda region on July 6 bringing scorching heat to the area.



Kostanay region, on the contrary, will see thunderstorm, squall, and hail on July 6. Gusts of southwestern wind may reach 15-20 mps.