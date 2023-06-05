Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 5. Showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the west, northwest and mountainous areas of southeast, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, chances of hail will be high in Atyrau region. Fog will blanket southwestern Kazakhstan and night and early in the morning. Stiff wind will persist in parts of the country.

Scorching is set to grip west of Akmola, southwest of North Kazakhstan, south of Ulytau, southeast of Aktobe regions.

Heat will also torment parts of Akmola, Zhetysu, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, west of Turkistan regions.

Mets warn of high fire hazard persisting in Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Abai, Kostanay regions, east of West Kazakhstan, east and north of Atyrau, southeast of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, north of Almaty, northwest of East Kazakhstan, west and southeast of Aktobe, as well as Turkistan regions.