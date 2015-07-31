EN
    09:37, 31 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat to grip S Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that fervent heat will torment Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangystau regions in the upcoming days.

    According to Kazhydromet, mercury will go up to +40, +42°C in Atyrau region on July 31 through August 2. It will be extremely hot in West Kazakhstan region on August 1 as temperature will rise to +42°C. Extreme heat of +41, 45°C is expected in Aktobe and Mangystau regions on August 1-2. Mercury will also go up to +41°C in Karaganda region on August 2.

