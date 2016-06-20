Fervent heat to grip S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms and bleak wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 20. Weather without precipitation is expected in southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm may hit Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.



Hail is expected in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will take hold of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



Extreme heat will persist in Atyrau region.