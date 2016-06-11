EN
    09:41, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat to grip some regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail is expected in northern parts of the country as well.

    Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Hail is forecast for North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Fervent heat will take hold of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

