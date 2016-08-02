Fervent heat to grip W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind will persist in southeastern, eastern, western and central Kazakhstan today. Chances of hail will be high in some regions of the country. Weather without precipitation is expected in northern, northwestern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. It will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.



Extreme heat will take hold of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and some parts of Mangistau region.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and in some parts of Zhambyl region.