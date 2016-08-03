Fervent heat to grip W, S Kazakhstan for the rest of the week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that fervent heat will grip western and southern Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, according to Kazhydromet.

"Chances of rain showers and chillier temperatures will be high in eastern, southeastern and central Kazakhstan in next two days. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fervent heat is forecast to take hold of western, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan. Mercury will go up to +30,35°C and in some parts up to +36, 41°C," Kazhydromet said in a statement.