EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 28 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Fervent heat to grip western Kazakhstan Aug 28

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny weather is forecast in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northwestern, northern, central, eastern and mountainous areas of southeastern regions only. Strong wind will batter some areas. Fog will blanket northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

    Fervent heat will grip most areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and western, southern areas of Aktobe region.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!