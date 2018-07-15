Fervent heat to persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday
Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.
Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 22 mps in Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.
Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.
Scorching heat will persist in Atyrau, parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.
High fire hazard will still be observed in some regions in Kazakhstan including Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.