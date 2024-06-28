Fervent heat to subside in Kazakhstan in next three days

Showers will douse Kazakhstan in next three days as scorching heat is finally expected to subside on June 29 - July 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, the synoptic situation in the atmosphere over Kazakhstan will be determined by a southern cyclone. It will bring heavy rains with thunderstorms to the northwest and north of the country. Hail, squalls and wind strengthening are also expected.

Temperature will gradually decline in the northern and central regions of Kazakhstan, with mercury expected to reach +18°C, +28 °C. In the east, temperatures are predicted to reach +20°C, +35 °C, while in the south mercury will climb to +23°C, +33 °C. In the southeast, temperatures are predicted to reach +16°C, +33 °C, while no sharp changes are expected in the west and northwest of the country.