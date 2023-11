ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first days of summer in southern Kazakhstan will be extremely hot, according to Kazhydromet.

"Mercury will go up to +30, +35°C and in some parts of southern Kazakhstan to +38, +41°C in the first days of summer," Kazhydromet's statement reads.

Rain showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind are forecast for other regions of Kazakhstan. Hail is expected there as well.