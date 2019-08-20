EN
    16:29, 20 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Festival of folk table games held in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan held the festival of folk table games in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The table games are part of the cultural heritage. The main goal of the festival is to stir interest in cultural traditions and customs of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan and to promote folk table games.

    The parade of teams of ethnic and cultural associations opened the festival. Those gathered got familiarized with various table games.



    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Culture
