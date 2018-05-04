Festival of lectures to be held within AEF on May 17-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, Dinara Dzholdaspayeva, Director of the Kazakhstan Fund for Economic Initiatives, member of the organizing committee of the XI Astana Economic Forum, revealed that a festival of lectures will be held within the framework of the AEF, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

While addressing the press conference at the press center of the Government, Dinara Dzholdaspayeva noted that from May 17 to 19, the festival of lectures will be held as part of the AEF. There is a chance that the invited speakers - politicians, economists, scientists, businessmen, founders of global projects, engineers of cybernetics, robotics will conduct these lectures on the basis of Nazarbayev University, the Eurasian National University, and the KAZGUU University.



Information about all speakers is available on the official website of the forum forum-astana.org.



"Every day we keep in touch with speakers who confirmed their participation, and with each individually we work out both the schedule in order to make sure they participate in the program of the forum 100% and they have an opportunity to address a wide audience with their vision of world development, in particular the development of Kazakhstan," Dzholdaspayeva explained.



