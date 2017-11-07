Festival of traditional Turkic Children's games held in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 64 children from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey took part in the Festival of the Turkic World Traditional Children's games organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan and the Baku office of Yunus Emre Institute in the city of Ganja, TWESCO 's press service reports.

At the opening ceremony, children presented their national culture and made a festive concert. In total, children competed in six national sports such as togyz kumalak, asyk and five stones (bes tas).



According to the organizers, the purpose of the project is to propagandize traditional children's games, which are an integral part of the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, and to encourage children living in the fraternal countries to live in peace and friendship.

It should be noted that the Festival of the Turkic World Traditional Children's Games started in Almaty and was held in Astana and in the Turkish city of Eskişehir.