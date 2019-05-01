EN
    10:55, 01 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Festive concert kicks off in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The festive concert dated to the People's Unity Day has started in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thousands of people have already gathered in the Abai square to enjoy performance of Kazakhstani stars.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the event.

    The Kazakh President arrived on Tuesday in Almaty for a working visit. The Head of State got familiarized with the progress of realization of infrastructure projects, visited the Bakytty Otbasy Mother's Centre, the Zhambyl Library.
