22:35, 16 December 2018 | GMT +6
Festive fireworks illuminate Astana sky to celebrate Independence Day
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Festive fireworks light up Astana sky on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The Independence Day is marked widely with festive concerts and cultural events the countrywide.
The celebration reaches its climax in Astana with colorful decorative illuminations, the sky lit up with bright fireworks over the Yessil River, lots of people walking along the river shore.