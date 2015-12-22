Fickle weather expected in Kazakhstan Dec 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet says. Snowfall, fog, ice slick and strong wind will hit some areas of the country. Sunny weather is forecast in southern and southeastern parts only.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23 m per s, blizzard and ice slick will dominate in most parts of Kostanay region today.

Wind speed in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau (in the daytime) and Kyzylorda regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Fog and black ice are expected in some areas of these regions too.

Black ice and blizzard will douse some areas of Aktobe region which will be stricken by 15-20 m per s wind too.

Blizzard, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in parts of North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzard are expected in Karaganda region and in South Kazakhstan region at night and in the daytime.

Wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23 m per s. Blizzard is possible in some areas.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol of Almaty region will reach 17-22 m per s. Fog is possible at night.

Fog will also blanket some parts of Zhambyl region, where strong wind up to 17-20 m per s is expected.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in Mangystau region too.